Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a report released on Monday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIRI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Shares of SIRI opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 989,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 363,551 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after buying an additional 30,559,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 218,211 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,858,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 353,860 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

