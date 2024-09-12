Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Cut by Analyst

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transocean in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIG. DNB Markets raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Transocean by 138.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

