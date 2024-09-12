Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 24,306 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.9% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

