Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,772 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $97.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

