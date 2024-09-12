Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $3.56 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $276.25 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

