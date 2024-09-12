Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,755 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $230.87 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

