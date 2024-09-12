Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.7% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,119,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,780,000 after purchasing an additional 743,402 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,597,000 after buying an additional 464,954 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26,378.2% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 407,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 406,224 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $471.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $489.92 and a 200-day moving average of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $517.26. The company has a market capitalization of $151.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

