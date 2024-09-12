Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases 26,071 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 1,091.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

See Also

