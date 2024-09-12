Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $371.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.62 and its 200-day moving average is $326.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $372.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

