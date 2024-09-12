Qsemble Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 628.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,457 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Block were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Block by 45.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,975 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Block by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,706,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.34.

Block stock opened at $63.36 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $121,594.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 590,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,027,285.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

