Qsemble Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after buying an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 12.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,382,000 after purchasing an additional 281,207 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Workday by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $255.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.09.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total transaction of $1,915,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,990,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,059,998.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total value of $1,915,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,990,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,402 shares of company stock worth $119,914,724 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.15.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

