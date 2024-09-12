Qsemble Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 443.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 66.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Progressive by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,354 shares of company stock valued at $33,502,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $249.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $134.34 and a 1-year high of $254.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.29.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

