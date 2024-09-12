Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 48,280 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,658 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 48,280 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,638 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,359,933 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $115,051,000 after buying an additional 211,928 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,977 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

