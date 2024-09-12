Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $2.13 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 915.0% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 467,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.5 %

CSGP stock opened at $79.61 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

