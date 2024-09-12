Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 59,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth about $78,674,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. now owns 980,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,109,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,674,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the first quarter worth $25,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,163,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,844,778 shares in the company, valued at $65,065,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $312,460.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 381,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,136.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,163,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,844,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,065,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,923. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

