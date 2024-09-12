Qtum (QTUM) 1-Day Volume Hits $25.01 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00003916 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $240.19 million and approximately $25.01 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,354.66 or 0.04042954 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00040908 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,313,295 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

