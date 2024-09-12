Qubic Price Hits $0.0000 (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Qubic has a market capitalization of $191.23 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qubic has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Qubic

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 113,630,426,515,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,683,898,584,577 coins. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

