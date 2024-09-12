RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Up 5.8%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.21 and last traded at $65.89. 141,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 542,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get RadNet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDNT

RadNet Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 218.67 and a beta of 1.74.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). RadNet had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $941,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RadNet news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $231,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,974,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,008. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 3.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 74.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in RadNet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.