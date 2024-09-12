Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Down 0.8%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 98.90 ($1.29). Approximately 3,599,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 841,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.70 ($1.30).

Reach Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £314.54 million, a PE ratio of 760.77, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.55.

Get Reach alerts:

Reach Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Reach’s payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc operates as a national and regional commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, DevonLive, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.