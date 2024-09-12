Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,596 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Realty Income worth $43,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.61 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $63.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

