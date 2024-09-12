Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.2% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $63.01. 569,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,907,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on O. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

