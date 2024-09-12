Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) Short Interest Down 94.0% in August

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the August 15th total of 436,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reborn Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Reborn Coffee at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reborn Coffee Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of REBN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. 62,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $6.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.93. Reborn Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

Reborn Coffee ( NASDAQ:REBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative return on equity of 196.20% and a negative net margin of 65.25%.

Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.

