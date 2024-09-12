ReddCoin (RDD) 1-Day Volume Hits $0.56

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $0.56 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00108316 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011517 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000069 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

