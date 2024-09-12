RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, an increase of 455.3% from the August 15th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $10.74. 10,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,411. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $319.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Saturday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma stock. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.40% of RedHill Biopharma worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

