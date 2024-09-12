Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.65. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 111,958 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 914.29%.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 50.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.