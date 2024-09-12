Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.8% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,595,268,000 after acquiring an additional 91,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $932,571,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,109.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $1,141.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,119.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,023.84. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,561 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

