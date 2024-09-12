Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Decreased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 530.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $23.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

