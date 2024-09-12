Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 4.4%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.42. 668,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,388,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLAY. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $115,486.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 420,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,738 shares of company stock valued at $715,499. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

