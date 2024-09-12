Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda Buys 24,120 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) CFO Maged Shenouda acquired 24,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,154.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,335 shares in the company, valued at $260,588.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 9th, Maged Shenouda bought 8,194 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $20,894.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $91.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 153.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

