Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

REMYY opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

