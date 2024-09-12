Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Trading Down 0.7%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 54,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 237,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 171,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $238,161.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,843,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,510.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

