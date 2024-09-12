Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Trading Down 0.7%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 54,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 237,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.19.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reneo Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.