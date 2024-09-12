Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.73. Approximately 7,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 10,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.
Renesas Electronics Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.
About Renesas Electronics
Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.
