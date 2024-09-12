Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Increases Dividend to GBX 59.40 Per Share

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 59.40 ($0.78) per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $16.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Renishaw Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of RSW traded up GBX 115 ($1.50) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,415 ($44.66). 73,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,552.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,560.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,904.93. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,823.42 ($36.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,500 ($58.85).

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

