Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Increases Dividend to GBX 59.40 Per Share

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 59.40 ($0.78) per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $16.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Renishaw Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of RSW traded up GBX 115 ($1.50) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,415 ($44.66). 73,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,552.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,560.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,904.93. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,823.42 ($36.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,500 ($58.85).
About Renishaw
