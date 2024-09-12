Reviewing Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Paramount Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 3 1 3.25 Paramount Group 2 2 1 0 1.80

Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.77%. Paramount Group has a consensus price target of $4.70, indicating a potential downside of 3.89%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out 107.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group pays out -12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Paramount Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin BSP Realty Trust 43.03% 11.96% 2.62% Paramount Group -27.96% -5.15% -2.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Paramount Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin BSP Realty Trust $549.24 million 1.91 $145.21 million $1.32 9.73 Paramount Group $742.79 million 1.43 -$259.74 million ($1.16) -4.22

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin BSP Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats Paramount Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc. ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

