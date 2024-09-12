Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 41,095 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,095 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AxoGen by 2,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,310,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 1,248,823 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 68,001 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 30.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

AxoGen Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $13.28 on Thursday. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $13.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

