Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,067 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.68% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $687.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

