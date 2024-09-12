Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.16% of V2X worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of V2X by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 156,866 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 202,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,982,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of V2X by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V2X news, CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric M. Pillmore acquired 3,125 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,936 shares of company stock worth $572,928 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VVX stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.38 and a beta of 0.60. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $58.25.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

