Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Amdocs by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Amdocs by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Amdocs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

