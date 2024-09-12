Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Iradimed worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 72,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 2,151.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Iradimed Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IRMD opened at $46.74 on Thursday. Iradimed Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Iradimed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Iradimed Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Further Reading

