Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Dorman Products worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of DORM opened at $109.73 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $146,972.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $445,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products



Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

