Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.51% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,877,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,824,000 after purchasing an additional 268,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,661,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 876,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 490,370 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 607,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 15,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $109,543.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 232,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,598.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $150,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,439. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 15,278 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $109,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,598.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 88,156 shares of company stock worth $669,250. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIND. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $493.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 3.03. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $11.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

