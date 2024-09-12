Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 3,131 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of XPEL worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPEL. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth $175,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

XPEL stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.67 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 26.80%. XPEL’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

