Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 527 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 20,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $244.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $257.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.57.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TFX. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

