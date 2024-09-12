Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,730 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Quest Resource were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRHC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the first quarter worth about $1,287,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 453.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 72.6% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Quest Resource

In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 22,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $180,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 16,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $136,720.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $72,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 22,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $180,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,481 shares of company stock worth $484,129. Corporate insiders own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a market cap of $170.17 million, a PE ratio of -29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Company Profile



Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.



