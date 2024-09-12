RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.06

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$20.06 and last traded at C$20.02, with a volume of 64429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.86.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 100.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.77.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

