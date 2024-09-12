RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of RIV opened at $12.45 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

