Robert Bodor Acquires 3,480 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Stock

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $99,806.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,581.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of PRLB opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.32. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $41.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 224.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

