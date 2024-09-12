Robert Bodor Acquires 3,480 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Stock

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $99,806.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,581.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Proto Labs Stock Performance
Shares of PRLB opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.32. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $41.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Proto Labs
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.
