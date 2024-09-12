Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.27 and last traded at $72.62. Approximately 3,319,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,590,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Get Roku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROKU

Roku Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,491 shares of company stock valued at $355,755 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roku by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.