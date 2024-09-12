Roth Capital Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sow Good in a report issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Sow Good’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sow Good’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Sow Good had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sow Good from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Sow Good in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of SOWG opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.01 million, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.93. Sow Good has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sow Good during the second quarter worth about $1,826,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sow Good during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sow Good in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sow Good in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Sow Good during the second quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

