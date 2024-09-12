Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(2.12)-$(2.06) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($2.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $830-838 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.49 million. Rubrik also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.41)-$(0.39) EPS.
RBRK stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.57. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
