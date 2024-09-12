Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(2.12)-$(2.06) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($2.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $830-838 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.49 million. Rubrik also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.41)-$(0.39) EPS.

RBRK stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.57. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.69.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

